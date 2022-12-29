David Stockton was equally good scoring as helping others score Thursday, and he led the Mad Ants to a 131-121 victory over the Windy City Bulls on Thursday to improve Fort Wayne to 1-1 in the regular season.
Stockton converted 10 of 13 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with 27 points and 15 assists – both personal bests for his 16 games with Fort Wayne, including the Showcase Cup portion of the season.
Trevelin Queen added 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and six assists. Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 25 points – he was 10 of 13 from the field – for the best performance of his rookie season with Fort Wayne.
Gabe York added 22 points at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where an announced crowd of 1,444 was on hand.
For Windy City (0-1), Ethan Thompson made 11 of 17 shots for 34 points with seven assists. Carlik Jones added 23 points.
Fort Wayne plays host to the Bulls 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.