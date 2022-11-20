Terry Taylor has 42 NBA games on his résumé. But, as a second-year pro out of Austin Peay, he still feels playing in the G League is valuable experience.
“Oh, 100%,” he said, after playing his first Mad Ants game of this season – a 122-93 victory over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.
Taylor had a team-best 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting, with 18 rebounds, three of them at the offensive end.
In 19 games with the Mad Ants, he has 16 double-doubles, 12th most in the franchise’s 16-season history.
“The G League, especially when I first got here, it helped me a lot,” Taylor said. “It showed me how to be competitor more and to appreciate the game more, and that I needed to just continuously work. There are good players everywhere and everybody’s going to continue to try to give you their ‘A’ game. I think the G League does help.”
Rookies Kendall Brown and Eli Brooks had 14 points apiece for the Mad Ants (3-2), who dominated the second half after losing the league’s leading scorer, Gabe York, to two technical fouls. The second was merely for flexing his muscles post-dunk at the Charge’s Jamorko Pickett, while Fort Wayne had a 55-47 lead late in the first half.
“It was tough just losing a team leader and a veteran, a guy who can go make a shot and go get a shot,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “It was tough, but I really liked how some of the bench responded. Pedro Bradshaw, he got into the lineup when Gabe got kicked out of the game, and he’s just an energy guy who everybody kind of rallies around. All those guys, Jermaine (Samuels Jr.), Bennie (Boatwright). Tevin Brown, who hadn’t played a whole lot, he came in and sparked us.”
Cleveland (6-2) was led by 30 points and nine rebounds from Nate Hinton, who played last season for the Mad Ants and the Pacers.
“It’s great to see him. Arguably the best locker room guy I’ve ever had,” Hankins said. “He’s just such a positive person. He brings positive energy into whatever room he walks into. He’s a super, super guy and we miss him. But we wish him nothing but the best. I just hope he doesn’t go for 30 on us again Tuesday (in Indianapolis).”
The Mad Ants came in well rested, having last played Nov. 12, a 124-114 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Coliseum. The Charge played Saturday night, defeating the Motor City Cruise 120-100 in Cleveland.
Both teams were short-handed, too. Cleveland was missing five regulars and the Mad Ants were without guard Trevelin Queen (with the Pacers) and guard David Stockton (health-and-safety protocols). Ashton Hagans, a guard signed Friday, played 11 minutes for Fort Wayne and had one basket in front of an announced crowd of 1,307.
Boatwright scored 12 points. Samuels had 11. And Justin Anderson, out of his usual forward position to run the point, had 11 points and eight assists.
Taylor said he’ll rejoin the Pacers on Monday – they play host to the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. and the Mad Ants’ players, dancers and mascot will be recognized there – and then he should be back with the Mad Ants for Tuesday’s 11 a.m. game against the Charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Taylor, who is averaging 2.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 11.1 minutes over nine Pacers games this season, relishes the chance to get a lot of minutes with the Mad Ants. He played 35 on Sunday.
“It feels good,” he said. “I came down with the mindset that I’m going to jell with the guys and try to pick my spots where I can, and just stay true to who I am with offensive rebounding and good team defense.”