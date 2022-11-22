Terry Taylor, in his second game since rejoining the Mad Ants from the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, totaled 32 points in a 143-101 victory Tuesday over the Cleveland Charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Taylor made 13 of 20 shots and added six rebounds, after he had 29 points in Sunday’s 122-93 victory over the Charge at Memorial Coliseum.
Gabe York, who was ejected in the first half of that game for receiving two technical fouls, returned to form Tuesday with 32 points, including 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. York came into the day averaging 26.8 points, fourth most in the G League.
Fort Wayne improved to 4-2 as it tries to qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament at Las Vegas. Cleveland, which was paced by Nate Hinton’s 25 points and eight rebounds, dropped to 6-3.
David Stockton was back in the Mad Ants’ lineup after missing four games – he was with the US National Team for World Cup qualifying action, then in G League health-and-safety protocols – and he totaled 10 points and 11 assists Tuesday. (To make room for his return, the Mad Ants waived Ashton Hagans.)
Deividas Sirvydis added 16 points for Fort Wayne, which next plays 7 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum against the Iowa Wolves. Kendall Brown had 12 points and 12 rebounds.