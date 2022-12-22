Terry Taylor hit a 3-pointer to cement a 132-131 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday night at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas.
The Mad Ants had trailed by seven points moments earlier, but Taylor’s shot through a crowd completed the comeback as Fort Wayne reached the needed target score to end the game at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
Fort Wayne won both of its exhibition games at the Winter Showcase, after barely missing out on qualifying for the eight-team Showcase Cup Tournament, and is 12-6, though its record will revert to 0-0 with the regular season about to start.
Taylor, who was assigned to the Mad Ants by the NBA’s Indiana Pacers for the Showcase, finished with 46 points – the most scored by anyone at the Showcase – and 14 rebounds. He was 20 of 24 from the field and 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. His 20 made field goals established a new franchise record; Taylor held the previous mark of 17 from last season.
In 22 games with the Mad Ants over two seasons, he has 17 double doubles. His 46 points were tied for the third most in franchise history.
For Oklahoma City (8-10), Tre Mann had 40 points.
In Tuesday’s 134-96 victory over Santa Cruz, Taylor had 28 points and seven rebounds.
The Mad Ants' regular season opens Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.