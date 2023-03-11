The Mad Ants’ 132-102 loss to the Motor City Cruise having just been mercifully completed Saturday night, coach Tom Hankins summed up succinctly what went wrong: “It was just their physicality. They came out and really punched us in the mouth. And we didn’t respond at all."
The Cruise led by 20 points in the first quarter – outshooting the Mad Ants 50% to 26.1% in the frame – and never looked back, pounding the Mad Ants’ hopes of making the playoffs into a place of desperation.
With five games remaining in the regular season, the Mad Ants (13-14) are 1½ games out of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They next play the league-leading Long Island Nets (22-3), who have won 16 in a row, and must leapfrog five teams, including the Cruise, to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018.
Former Mad Ants and Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes paced the Cruise (14-14) with 34 points on 11-of-19 shooting at Memorial Coliseum. His team led by as many as 40 points.
“He was just the player on the floor,” Hankins said. “For the whole time he was in the game, we had no answer for him.”
Motor City’s ShawnDre Jones had 22 points and nine assists. Reggie Perry added 21 points and the Cruise finished 51.1% from the field, way better than Fort Wayne’s 36.7%.
Motor City had a 54-45 rebounding advantage.
“(The Cruise) were playing together and they were playing really physical,” Hankins said of the early game woes. “And we had the mentality that we were going to beat them, by ourselves, individually. We took a lot of quick early shots that didn’t fall. And they are bigger and stronger than we are.
An announced crowd of 4,212 – the largest of the season – was on hand Saturday for Faith and Family Night and a Justin Anderson bobblehead giveaway. There’s only one more regular-season game at the Coliseum, 2:30 p.m. March 19 against the Wisconsin Herd.
Anderson led Fort Wayne with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe York had 13 points.
The Mad Ants dropped back-to-back games at the Coliseum to the Cruise, losing 119-116 on Thursday, thanks to Jaylen Johnson’s 3-pointer with less than one second remaining.
“They have two centers (Johnson and Perry) that are just bigger and stronger than the guys we currently have,” Hankins said. “They were able to score at the rim, basically at will, and anytime we got downhill or got into the lane, their size hurt us. We weren’t spreading the ball out and sharing the ball or trying to play together.”
The Mad Ants face the Nets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.