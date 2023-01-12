The NBA G League issued this news release today:
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 -- The NBA G League today announced details for its first NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place at NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. ET live on NBA TV.
Twenty-four NBA G League players, including 10 selected by a fan vote, will compete in the Next Up Game. All NBA G League contract players currently on rosters and NBA Two-Way players who have played in at least four NBA G League games this year are eligible to be selected. Fans can vote for their favorite NBA G League players on NBAGLeague.com/vote. Voting opens on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9:00 a.m. ET and closes Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The remaining 14 players will be selected by the NBA G League and will include members of NBA G League Ignite and at least one member of the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.
The player who receives the most fan votes will captain one team while a player from NBA G League Ignite will helm the other, with each captain drafting their 12-man roster. NBA G League head coaches will lead the squads and be joined by celebrity assistant coaches. The 24-player field, 12-man rosters and the coaching staffs will be announced before the draft.