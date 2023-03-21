As hundreds of fans gathered on the Memorial Coliseum court Sunday waiting for autographs, a 128-114 victory over the Wisconsin Herd having just been completed, a few could be heard whispering a familiar question: “Will the Mad Ants ever play here again?”
Tim Bawmann, the Mad Ants’ president, was able to allay fears that it was the team's final game in Fort Wayne.
“We’re working with the Coliseum right now on another lease. That’s been in progress for a couple months. We’re just ironing out the last details,” Bawmann told The Journal Gazette. “We’re in the process of purchasing a new court with the Coliseum, so we’ll be back. We just need to dot the i’s and cross the t’s.
“I live here, I moved here to be here, and my plan is to stay here. I think the team wants to be here, too, and hopefully we can announce a new deal to stay here shortly.”
Concerns about the Mad Ants’ future in Fort Wayne – present since the NBA’s Indiana Pacers bought them in 2015 – have ramped up the last two seasons as they began playing some of their home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
A new 8,500-seat arena being built in Fishers – which will be anchored by the Indy Fuel hockey team beginning in 2024 – added to speculation that the Pacers might decide it’s easier to have the Mad Ants' players and coaches close to home and playing at that venue if not Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Mad Ants' players and coaches live in Indianapolis and do most of their practicing at the Pacers' facilities there, anyway.
If a Mad Ants move comes, it doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon. In fact, the Mad Ants are poised to get more games next season in Fort Wayne.
Bawmann confirmed that G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim has told the Mad Ants they will no longer be allowed to play more than five games in Indianapolis, as long as Fort Wayne is their home market. That bodes well for local fans, who have had to endure in-season stretches as long as seven weeks between games at the Coliseum during the last two seasons, after there were no G League games in Fort Wayne for 20 months because of the pandemic.
During the 2022-23 Showcase Cup season and regular season, there have been 16 games at the Coliseum and eight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Bawmann said in 2023-24, which will be the Mad Ants' 17th season, there will be 19 games at the Coliseum, ideally more evenly spaced and typically on weekends.
The goal is to generate atmospheres like the last two games at the Coliseum, where they drew announced crowds of 4,214 on March 11 and 4,135 on Sunday for the final two home games of the regular season.
“It was great energy, a great environment,” player Trevelin Queen said Sunday, after scoring 27 points. “It was the perfect way to go out, in front of this home-court advantage. Great crowd … and I’m glad we could get a win for them.”
March, Bawmann said, is when the Mad Ants really hit their stride.
“For me, this is my seventh year here and I realize that basketball is so big in this community that it’s almost competition for us,” he said. “During the season, there are so many high school games going on – and moms and dads and aunts and uncles and grandmas and grandpas are going to those games – that when we get to March you can see what we can really do because those games are over with. I told my staff all season long, ‘Let’s finish strong,’ and we did (Sunday). I’m excited about that.”
The Mad Ants’ average announced attendance this season was 2,484 at the Coliseum and 1,183 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That number represents tickets out, not actual fans in seats, though, and the number of Pacers staff members who get tickets to the games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse suggests the disparity between attendance for Mad Ants games in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis is even larger.
Average attendance in the G League heading into Tuesday was 2,221, topped by the Texas Legends’ 5,840 and the Iowa Wolves’ 3,951. The Mad Ants, including numbers from the Coliseum and Gainbridge Fieldhouse, ranked 16th among 30 teams.
The Mad Ants (16-14) have two remaining road games this season – Friday and Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats (20-10) – and went into Tuesday a half game back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mad Ants could still clinch a home playoff game, too, which would be at the Coliseum.
The Mad Ants, who won the G League championship in 2014 and reached the finals in 2015, just before the Pacers bought them from local ownership, haven’t won a playoff game since then and haven’t reached the postseason since 2018.
But the Mad Ants have groomed much NBA talent, including Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze, Alize Johnson and Terry Taylor. This season’s team has a bevy of G League stars, including Justin Anderson, Gabe York, David Stockton and Jermaine Samuels Jr., and Sunday’s game proved many local fans want the Mad Ants to stay in town for a long time.
“The city of Fort Wayne embraces us and the Mad Ants have been around for awhile. They embrace us and welcome us and really support us. So a big thank you,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins sad. “The turnout on Sunday afternoon, with the NCAA Tournament going on, that turnout we had was just phenomenal and makes you feel good.”