David Stockton, the Mad Ants’ point guard, returned to the team Wednesday but is already back out of the lineup.
Stockton, who missed three games to play for the US National Team in World Cup qualifying, was placed in G League health-and-safety protocols, which doesn’t necessarily mean he has COVID-19, but could have had some exposure to it.
He will likely be unavailable for the team’s game 5 p.m. Sunday, as part of the Showcase Cup Tournament-qualifying schedule, at Memorial Coliseum against the Cleveland Charge (5-1).
Consequently, the Mad Ants (2-2) signed guard Ashton Hagans, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Summer League this year. The former Kentucky player was with Raptors 905 last season and averaged 10.8 points and 6.7 assists in 27 games.