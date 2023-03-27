Gabe York and Justin Anderson have thrilled Mad Ants fans for two seasons, so much so that their legacies won’t be defined by what does or doesn’t happen tonight when Fort Wayne plays its first G League postseason game since 2018.
But the duo would certainly like the Mad Ants to continue the underdog run they’ve been on – they won five straight games to reach the Eastern Conference quarterfinal – and capture the team’s first championship since 2014.
“Myself and Justin, when you look back at our careers as Mad Ants, it stacks up with some of the best, if not the best, duos in Mad Ants history. That’s what you always want as basketball players; no matter where you go, you always want to leave your mark,” York said. “I feel like myself and Justin have been able to do that and it’s just icing on the cake that we’ve been able to do it with the same team and do it together. He’s a great basketball player and I hope he gets back to the (NBA), just like myself, but we’re going to focus on this game Tuesday and make this run.”
York may be understating things a bit because some statistics bear out that he and Anderson are the best duo in the Mad Ants’ 16-year history. They’ve scored more points together in only two seasons – 3,178 – than any other duo in team history, surpassing Ron Howard and Tony Mitchell.
Of course, Howard and Mitchell led Fort Wayne to the championship.
Fort Wayne’s quest for another – and the first since the NBA’s Indiana Pacers bought the team following a return to the finals in 2015 – begins 7:30 p.m. today against the Capital City Go-Go (19-13) at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
The Mad Ants (18-14), who looked out of postseason contention two weeks ago, won four games on the road, including one against Eastern Conference-best Long Island and two against second-place Delaware, to qualify. In Saturday’s finale against Delaware, Fort Wayne rallied from a 15-point deficit late in the third quarter.
“I just brought the guys together at that point and said, ‘Yo, we need to have a sense of urgency. Like, this is really it for us, if we don’t win this game,’” York said. “(Delaware) had nothing to lose and we had everything to lose, so it was one of those things where we all came together through adversity and got it done.”
The Mad Ants are accustomed to dealing with adversity – be it injuries, NBA call-ups or losing David Stockton to the US national team – and Monday’s news that Trevelin Queen had been suspended one game by the G League for “directing threatening language toward a game official” Saturday was just the latest road block. Queen – the G League’s regular-season and playoff MVP last year with champion Rio Grande Valley – was ejected in the third quarter for the incident against the Blue Coats.
It’ll just put more on the shoulders of York, a shooting guard who averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.9 steals with the Mad Ants during the Showcase Cup and regular seasons combined and Anderson, who averaged 20 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals.
But the stats don’t necessarily cover it. York’s penchant for big plays – especially draining timely 3s and making key steals – has been matched only by the versatility of Anderson, who is listed as a wing player but who has spent a lot of time running the point.
The Mad Ants have gone through so many injuries – losing players such as Bennie Boatwright, Kendall Brown and Norvel Pelle – that they could barely field a lineup at times. They attribute some of their recent success to improved health, the acquisition of Jordan Bone from Wisconsin, Elfrid Payton’s return to game shape after being off almost a year, and rookie Jermaine Samuels Jr.’s success after he was pressed into playing center.
“The coolest part of this late run has been the guys,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “After we won one game, then two, then three in a row, they started to believe and enjoy each other more and more.”
The playoffs will be single elimination until a best-of-3 final. The winner of the Mad Ants/Capital City game will take on Delaware on Thursday night at Wilmington, Delaware.