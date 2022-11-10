It was the Mad Ants’ first road game of the Showcase Cup portion of the season. And it was their first loss.
Gabe York had another prolific game with 36 points and Justin Anderson flirted with a triple-double, but the Mad Ants lost 127-117 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in front of a crowd of 2,376 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Thursday night.
Anderson totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, as Fort Wayne was without its players on two-way NBA contracts, Trevelin Queen (knee) and Kendall Brown (health and safety protocols).
York came in averaging 32.5 points, as the Mad Ants swept a pair of opening games with the Grand Rapids Gold last weekend, and Anderson was averaging 17.5 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.
The Skyforce (1-2) were paced by D.J. Stewart’s 37 points and Jamaree Bouyea’s 27. The Skyforce outshot the Mad Ants, 55.6% to 48.3%.
Fort Wayne’s Pedro Bradshaw had 17 points and Bennie Boatwright chipped in 10.
The Mad Ants play host to the Skyforce 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.