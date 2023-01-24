The Mad Ants’ Gabe York was selected as G League Player of the Week. He is the first player to receive the honor three times in the same season since Maine’s Tim Frazier in 2014-15. No other Mad Ants player had accomplished the feat.
York averaged 31.8 points on 47.7 percent, as Fort Wayne was 3-1.
The Mad Ants were supposed to play Maine on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but it was postponed because inclement weather interrupted the Celtics’ travel. The game will take place noon Wednesday.