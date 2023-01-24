Gabe York on Dino Night

Mad Ants guard Gabe York drives to the basket on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, against the Wisconsin Herd, on Dino Night. 

 John Nagel | Courtesy Mad Ants

The Mad Ants’ Gabe York was selected as G League Player of the Week. He is the first player to receive the honor three times in the same season since Maine’s Tim Frazier in 2014-15. No other Mad Ants player had accomplished the feat.

York averaged 31.8 points on 47.7 percent, as Fort Wayne was 3-1.

The Mad Ants were supposed to play Maine on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but it was postponed because inclement weather interrupted the Celtics’ travel. The game will take place noon Wednesday.

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.