The Mad Ants’ Gabe York has been selected G League Player of the Week for the period covering the season opener Nov. 4 through Sunday.

York leads the league in points (31.3) and steals (3.8) per game. He also hit shots to force overtime and then win against Grand Rapids in the second game of the Showcase Cup portion of this season.

He’s averaging 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds for the Mad Ants (2-2), while shooting 51.3% from the field.