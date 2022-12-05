Gabe York converted a 3-pointer with 38.4 seconds remaining Monday night to put the Mad Ants ahead for good as they defeated the Iowa Wolves 132-127 at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne overcame a terrific night from Iowa’s Luka Garza, who had 44 points and 15 rebounds in his return from the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.
York being Fort Wayne’s highlight-reel player isn’t new – he came in averaging 26.8 points, third most in the G League, and is sure to be all over social media after bouncing the ball to himself for a thunderous reverse dunk – but he can’t do it alone.
On Monday, Deividas Sirvydis was a terrific second fiddle, scoring 26 points, including 16 in the first quarter to get the Mad Ants off to a hot start, and finishing 9 of 14 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
“I’m still getting used to a new team, and new teammates, and I’m still trying to fit in. But I think we’re doing a great job and I’m just trying to help them the best I can by shooting the ball and just being effective, running, setting screens, playing defense and just doing my best,” said Sirvydis, who hails from Lithuania, played the last two seasons in the Detroit Pistons’ organization and came into the night averaging 10.9 points per game.
The Mad Ants (8-3) remain on pace to qualify for the Showcase Cup Tournament, which starts Dec. 19 in Las Vegas. There are five remaining games in the qualification process. The Mad Ants made it last year, but lost in the first round of the eight-team tournament.
An announced crowd of 1,444 was on hand at the Coliseum, where the Mad Ants don’t play again until Jan. 4 against the Windy City Bulls, three games into a truer regular season that begins Dec. 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against the Cleveland Charge.
“I think our team has done a great job of, first of all, sharing the ball,” said Sirvydis, whose Mad Ants have won six of their last seven, the only loss coming 127-124 to the Wolves at the Coliseum on Nov. 25. “No matter if we’re down 10 or up 10, we’re still playing the right way. And when we play the right way, it’s fun to play and we’ve seen that if we do that, and keep enjoying it, we keep winning.”
York made 10 of 18 shots, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, and added eight assists. Tevin Brown had 15 points and Norvel Pelle 12 for the Mad Ants.
“You’ve got to get Sirvydis credit, starting off that hot and then he doesn’t touch the ball for six or seven minutes, yet he’s still playing defense and still trying to do his best by still getting open,” York said. “I think that’s a testament to our team, but also to him and his character. We all know what we bring to the table and know what we’re trying to accomplish as a team. I think the individual accolades will all follow.”
Things went so well for Fort Wayne in their previous game Saturday, when York racked up 43 points in a 121-115 victory over Windy City on Marvel Superhero and Princess Night, that the Mad Ants’ Justin Anderson asked the higher-ups if they could wear the “Black Panther”-themed uniforms one more night.
They did and Anderson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists Monday, when Fort Wayne remained without Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown, who were up with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, and Bennie Boatwright, who has been dealing with a knee injury. Unfortunately for the Mad Ants’ players, the jerseys were auctioned off to fans and won’t be worn again.
Garza, the former University of Iowa star, made 18 of 32 shots for the Wolves (7-5).