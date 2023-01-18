The Mad Ants’ 121-114 victory Tuesday night completed a two-game sweep of the G League Ignite at Henderson, Nevada.
Gabe York led Fort Wayne (5-3) with 38 points, a night after he had a team-best 29 points in a 141-119 victory over the Ignite, which is charged with preparing teenage players for the NBA Draft.
York made 8 of 18 shots, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, on Tuesday. Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Tevin Brown added 18 points each, in front of an announced crowd of 2,089 at The Dollar Loan Center.
The Ignite (5-6) was paced by John Jenkins, a former Mad Ants player, who had 26 points. Scoot Henderson added 22.
The Mad Ants next play 9 p.m. Thursday against the Salt Lake City Stars at Salt Lake City, Utah.