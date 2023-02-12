Gabe York had 31 points, doing a lot of damage from 3-point range, but the Mad Ants lost 124-102 to the South Bay Lakers, in front of an announced crowd of 2,318 at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.
York converted 8 of 14 shots from beyond the arc, and was 11 of 20 from the field, but the Mad Ants (10-8) played from behind most of the game.
They face the Lakers (11-6) at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Elfrid Payton, the former NBA player signed last week, made his second appearance with the Mad Ants and scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds, as Fort Wayne was without David Stockton (leg) and Eli Brooks (foot).
South Bay was paced by Cole Swider’s 29 points and Bryce Hamilton’s 23 points with nine rebounds. It outshot Fort Wayne 54.1% to 40.9% from the field.
York will play in the the G League Next Up Game on Feb. 19, as part of the NBA’s All-Star 2023 All-Star festivities. So will the Mad Ants' Trevelin Queen, who had six points on 2-of-13 shooting Sunday.