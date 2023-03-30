Two days after his Mad Ants were eliminated from the G League postseason, Gabe York has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
York was also called up to the Pacers last spring.
This season, York became the Mad Ants’ all-time leader in made 3-pointers (316); set the franchise mark for 3s in a season (161); tied his franchise record for most 3s in a game (nine); and became the first Fort Wayne player to be named G League Player of the Week three times in a season.
He averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.9 steals during the Showcase Cup and regular seasons for the Mad Ants, who clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 but lost 101-87 to the Capital City Go-Go in Tuesday’s road playoff game — in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
The Mad Ants lost Justin Anderson to an ejection during the game and were without Trevelin Queen, who was suspended one game by the G League for language directed toward an official in the regular-season finale.
Queen, who was on a two-way NBA contract, was released by the Pacers on Wednesday and that opened a spot for York.
York is only the sixth Mad Ants player to get multiple NBA call-ups in his Fort Wayne career, joining Jeremy Richardson, Chris Hunter, Ben Moore, Nate Hinton and Anderson.