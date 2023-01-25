The Maine Celtics tried to beat the Mad Ants with long-range shooting Wednesday afternoon.
It didn’t work.
Paced by 36 points from Gabe York, the G League’s reigning Player of the Week, the Mad Ants defeated the Celtics 133-119 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The game was supposed to be played Tuesday, but it was postponed because inclement weather altered the Celtics’ travel. Wednesday’s game was closed to the public.
Maine attempted a whopping 52 shots from 3-point range and converted 22 of them (42.3%). Marial Shayok was 3 of 8 from behind the arc, finishing with 30 points, and Kamar Baldwin was 5 of 8 from long range, en route to 28 points and 11 rebounds.
The Mad Ants (7-4) didn’t shoot as many 3s, but they were effective in going 15 of 26 (57.7%). York led the way, making 7 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, and he had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Fort Wayne’s Justin Anderson had 32 points, including 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range; Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds; and Tevin Brown added 14 points.
For Maine (8-4), Eric Demers had 20 points.
The Mad Ants face the Lakeland Magic on Friday and Saturday at Lakeland, Florida.