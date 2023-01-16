Gabe York had 29 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 141-119 victory Monday over the G League Ignite, a team intended to prepare young players for the NBA draft.
Fort Wayne’s David Stockton had 16 points and 19 assists.
York made 10 of 19 shots, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range, at Henderson, Nevada. An announced crowd of 2,302 was on hand at the Dollar Loan Center.
Jermaine Samuels Jr. added 27 points and eight rebounds for the Mad Ants (4-3). Justin Anderson had 24 points and nine rebounds.
For the Ignite (5-5), John Jenkins, a former Fort Wayne player, had 23 points. Sidy Cissoko added 21.
Before the game, the Mad Ants signed Devontae Shuler. He scored two points and had an assist Monday.