Mad Ants coach's candor resonates

There have, surely, been times when you've watched your favorite sports team and tried to figure out what the coach was thinking in regards to lineup decisions or play calls.

Mad Ants season-ticket holders have more insight than most other fans into such things because coach Steve Gansey explains his thinking an hour before games at Memorial Coliseum. During his “Chalk Talk” sessions, Gansey goes over his game plan, answers questions and connects with the most loyal of the G League team's fans.

“It's something I started when I was assistant coach years ago. Somebody asked me to go up there and talk, and it was just a one-time deal. Next thing I know, there's 30 or 40 people,” said Gansey, whose Mad Ants (18-22) play host to College Park (20-20) at 7 p.m. today at the Coliseum.

“Just going up there, those people are fans and loyal. They show us support every single night. I'm just trying to give them a pregame Chalk Talk, what's going on with our team, the keys, what the things are that we need to do to try and get this win. And it's just being with the people.”

Chalk Talk helps educate fans about professional basketball and alleviate any concerns they may have about what's going on with the Mad Ants' basketball operations. It also helps Gansey; a savvy fan may grill him on something, or their fresh eyes could point out something he hadn't considered.

During a recent Chalk Talk, attended by 10 fans, Gansey explained why he was ejected in the previous game for arguing a call and throwing his clipboard onto the court. He said he immediately checked the league handbook to see what the fine would be and laughed about Goga Bitadze, who was down from the NBA's Indiana Pacers, getting a technical foul for defending his coach.

“I'm competitive and want to win, just as much as these guys. Goga got a T right after that, to get my back, which was nice,” Gansey said. “But I think those NBA guys like getting technicals down here because it's only 50 bucks, instead of $2,500 up there (in the NBA). That's walking around money for them.”

After explaining the game plan for the night, which included giving JaKeenan Gant more playing time than usual, he said he was expecting his veteran players to step up and snap a three-game losing streak.

“I'm expecting more from Ben Moore and Steph Hicks. We need those guys. Even Walt (Lemon Jr.) because when he has a bad game, it doesn't look like we're going to win. He needs to have a good game for us,” Gansey said.

A Mad Ants fan expressed frustration that the Pacers hadn't sent down T.J. Leaf, a seldom-used second-year player, to get seasoning in Fort Wayne. Gansey explained that some players, such as Alize Johnson, are more enthusiastic about getting playing time in the G League than others.

“That's more of an agent-and-him kind of decision,” Gansey said. “That's not mandatory for those guys to play, unless (Pacers president of basketball operations) Kevin Pritchard and all those guys told him, 'You're going down there to play.' I'd love to have (Leaf) and put him in the starting lineup, run plays for him with sets.”

Another fan asked about the health of Brian Bowen II and Gansey candidly explained he had endured injuries to his wrists and back.

“It's been a tough year for injuries,” Gansey said. “Some of you have been to my practices and seen, I'm not killing these guys. We've had three concussions and some different injuries that are just out of nowhere and it's tough. It's bad luck.”

Many questions Gansey faces are about playing time and he explained that players are often on minute restrictions, especially coming off injuries. He told a story of Edmond Sumner being with the Mad Ants and how he carefully monitored his minutes throughout the night – only to have the game go to overtime. Gansey said he unsuccessfully begged the trainer, Daniel Rosselli, to let him have Sumner for 2 more minutes.

“Dan said, 'I can't,' and I was so upset. I was so mad and said, 'All right, one possession?' I was trying to get whatever I could from him, but it is what it is,” Gansey said.

jcohn@jg.net