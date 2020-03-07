Lemon leads Ants in return to lineup

Walt Lemon Jr. was back on the court – he had missed four games following the birth of his twin daughters – and he showed his value again for the Mad Ants.

So, too, did Stephan Hicks during a 116-112 victory Friday over the College Park Skyhawks in front of an announced crowd of 2,650 at Memorial Coliseum.

Hicks made his first five shots and finished 9 of 14 for 30 points – two points off his season best – and he totaled nine rebounds. Lemon had 26 points and six assists, including a crucial stretch in the third quarter, as Fort Wayne (19-22) won for the second time in the last eight games.

“That's pretty impressive what Walt did tonight, coming back from being gone for 10-plus days,” coach Steve Gansey said. “He hadn't really gotten into the gym, in terms of shooting, while he was gone. But he was working out and trying to keep himself ready. ... We missed him on the floor. We need him, every minute we can get from him.”

Lemon stepped up after a 17-point lead had been trimmed to 111-110 on a Jordan Sibert 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing possession, Lemon spun his way through two defenders and dished it to Ben Moore for a basket from the paint to give the Mad Ants breathing room.

“They're one of the best defensive teams in the league. They pressure you,” said Gansey after his team shot a season-best 56.7% from the field.

College Park (20-21) shot 42.7% from the field and just 16.1% from 3-point range on 5 of 13 shots.

The 16.1% was the worst by a Fort Wayne opponent this season. Charles Brown Jr. led the Skyhawks with 23 points.Cat Barber added 22 points and 11 assists, and Mark Ogden Jr. had 21 points. College Park has lost five of its last seven games.

“We just locked in,” Hicks said. “I know we had a lot of careless turnovers, but when we locked in and focused on the game, it was tight at the end. We locked in and focused and got the win.”

A Moore layup gave Fort Wayne its largest lead of the night, 52-35 with 4:38 left in the second quarter.

The Mad Ants led 56-51 at halftime.

Lemon scored eight of Fort Wayne's first 10 points in the third quarter as it clung to a 66-60 lead. His finger-roll with 5:18 left in the fourth gave the Mad Ants a 103-89 lead.

Alize Johnson, down from the Indiana Pacers, had 20 points and six rebounds, the fourth time in 17 G League games this season in which he didn't have a double-double.

Moore and Naz Mitrou-Long had 14 points apiece for the Mad Ants, who are 21/2 games out of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with nine games left.

