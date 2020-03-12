Mad Ants grab 3rd straight win

Walt Lemon Jr. had 30 points and Brian Bowen II added 28 as the Mad Ants defeated the Grand Rapids Drive 111-103 on Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Mad Ants (21-22) took back-to-back games from the Drive (25-18) to improve their chances of making the postseason.

Fort Wayne has won three straight and is one game back of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with seven games left in the regular season.

Alize Johnson had 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Mad Ants. Stephan Hicks and Daxter Miles Jr. had nine points apiece in front of 646 fans at DeltaPlex Arena.

Grand Rapids was led by Todd Withers' 27 points.

The Mad Ants opened strong, taking a 19-point lead at 34-15 on Bowen's 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. The Mad Ants remained in control when Lemon made a 3-pointer for a 60-45 halftime lead.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Drive made its run; a Devon Baulkman 3-pointer cut Fort Wayne's lead to three, at 103-100, with 1:10 left.

But Hicks answered with a layup and Miles hit a pair of free throws to put the Mad Ants ahead 107-100, helping to put the game out of reach.

The Ants are home Saturday night to Windy City.