Spain suits ex-Ants player Rojas

So, here's how it's supposed to work. Sadiel Rojas will do the blue-collar work, hustling, fighting for rebounds, locking down opposing stars, being physical. Home fans fall in love. Opposing teams label him a villain.

That's how it was for Rojas with the Mad Ants in the G League. And that's how it's become for him in Murcia, Spain.

But it took some time for the fans of UCAM Murcia, which plays at 7,454-seat Palacio de Deportes, to catch on to the routine.

“I love it here,” said Rojas, who has played for Murcia since helping the Mad Ants to their lone G League championship in 2014. “The first year was rough, but I enjoyed it. The fans didn't know who I was. I'm a player, a hard-nosed player, who fights for the team always. Once the fans picked up on what type of player I was, they started loving me a lot.

“And the city's beautiful; ... it's nice weather with 300 days' worth of sunshine. I mean, good food, cheap living. It's not expensive to live here, so I've always loved it since I've been here. The beach is nearby. It's like a little paradise.”

The Liga Endesa, in which Murcia plays, is one of the few sports leagues in Europe still holding out hope it can continue its season, which was halted a month ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rojas said, Spain is at least two weeks from allowing public gatherings and the league has been discussing cutting players' pay as they wait out the pandemic.

Rojas, 30, who lives in a Murcia apartment with his fiancée, owns a condo in Dallas but wouldn't have returned to the U.S. during the pandemic anyway.

“The people there (in the U.S.) weren't going to take it serious for a long time and then you try to go to Walmart and millions of people will be going to those Walmarts for groceries. There's too many people in the USA,” Rojas said.

“Over here, I've got a grocery store right below my house, so I can walk my dog, then go to the grocery store. They only allow a few people in the grocery store at a time and the food never runs out. They put new food out every day, new toilet paper, so I think the supply channels are better here than in the USA.”

Rojas won the NAIA Division II national championship in 2009 with Oklahoma Wesleyan and was Player of the Year in 2011, averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds.

He began his professional career in the Dominican Republic and was acquired by the Mad Ants in the fall of 2011, the day after he'd been drafted by the Maine Red Claws.

While Rojas went on to become one of the franchise's greats – he ranks third in rebounds (894), fifth in steals (180) and 10th in points (1,185) – it wasn't easy.

After 30 games with the Mad Ants, he was undercut while dunking and landed on his back, breaking it. He rehabilitated and played two more seasons for the Mad Ants, leaving with G League averages of 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 130 regular-season games.

That included 12 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during the championship season, in which he started 47 of 50 games, propelling him to the European contract he'd sought.

“That last season (with Fort Wayne) is what got me here. I enjoyed my time with the Mad Ants. And I enjoyed Fort Wayne, I loved it there. Every player who played in Fort Wayne loved it in Fort Wayne,” said Rojas, who keeps in touch with Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey and several members of the team from before the Indiana Pacers bought the team, such as Jeff Potter, the former team president; and Garrett Martz, former vice president of sales and marketing.

The Mad Ants' fans have long adored gritty players such as Trey McKinney Jones, Stephan Hicks and Ben Moore, and Rojas helped set the standard for them.

“I've kept the same profile. I play defense. I shoot corner 3s. I get rebounds. And I help the team in whatever way I can,” Rojas said. “A lot of people hate me, most of the league hates me, everybody except the people of Murcia hate me. It's the same thing it was with the Mad Ants. I do all the dirty work, do whatever it takes.”

This season, he was averaging 4.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over 22 games for Murcia, which was 7-15 with 12 games remaining and wasn't participating in EuroCup or Champions League this season.

“We're trying to play the right way, ... but we've got to learn how to play hard-nosed basketball, not just pretty basketball all the time, and that's how I feel,” Rojas said. “We need to be more physical and rebound and have a couple guys on the court that want to fight to win. We were just trying to outscore teams, ... but we were losing before finally something clicked (late in the season).”

Murcia had the 16th best record of 18 teams but had won three of its last five games.

Rojas annually spends time playing for the Dominican Republic's national team. He helped it to a fourth-place finish at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, last year, averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in five games.

“I haven't had a summer off in forever,” he said. “I've lived in that (Dallas) condo maybe, in total over five years, three months.”

But he'd much rather be on the court these days than having the down time.

“In 10 years, this is the longest I've gone without shooting a basketball,” Rojas said.

