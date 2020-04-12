McCall pleased with 1st season

D.J. McCall played in only 25 of the Mad Ants' 43 games and averaged only 111/2 minutes, but he's OK with that.

McCall, the lone native of Fort Wayne to play for the Mad Ants, is often lauded for his positive attitude. But McCall also knew going into his first season of professional basketball that he'd play sparingly, so his career is going mostly to the plan he had last fall.

“I'd told myself, 'I'm going to go into this year and honestly not care about playing time,'” said McCall, who had tried out for the G League's Mad Ants, Canton Charge and Grand Rapids Drive. “I'm there to make a team and get better and learn, on and off the court, how to be a true professional and let this experience in the G League jump-start me to (either) a longer career in the G League or to overseas.' But I knew playing in the G League that first year would be very beneficial for me.”

Fort Wayne and Canton had offered McCall spots in training camp. The Concordia graduate couldn't pass up a chance to play in his hometown, though he sat out the first three games.

“(Stephan Hicks) looked at me and said, 'Just stay ready.' It was pretty cool,” McCall said. “Then I come in my first game, a home game, and I knocked down that little jumper. It was just staying ready, that was a big part of my thought process as a player this year, even if I didn't play some games. If we played Tuesday and had a practice Wednesday, I'm trying to be one of the first guys there back to work on Wednesday.”

McCall, 6-foot-6, 195 pounds, has been working on shooting, ball-handling and getting stronger.

“I think coming into the season, the NBA 3-point line was definitely an adjustment for me,” said McCall, who made 12 of 28 shots, was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and averaged 1.4 points. “I kept shooting these long 2s with my foot on the line. But as the season progressed, I felt like I improved that, especially in practice.”

His ball-handling, he said, is as much about being able to grab rebounds as dribble. He averaged 2.3 rebounds and totaled 13 assists, 13 steals and six turnovers.

He'd like to bulk up at least 10 pounds.

After McCall had finished his college career at IUPUI, for which he was the Horizon League's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, he figured he'd play in Europe.

But those opportunities didn't materialize as he'd hoped and he realized his gritty style might be a better fit in the U.S.

He showed enough in the Mad Ants' open tryout, which included more than 100 players, to get an invitation to training camp. But he was still a long shot to make the roster.

“That was the most pressure I felt like I had on me as a player in my career, just wanting to make that team,” McCall said.

“Once I found out I had made the team, I was really thankful. For me, to show my attitude and appreciation of being a part of the organization, I told myself I was going to come in and work every day and bring a positive energy, a positive attitude, and I'm not going to get caught up in any kind of playing time (gripes).”

He learned from similarly scrappy players Hicks and Ben Moore, and absorbed the shooting strokes of former NBA players such as C.J. Wilcox.

“I swear, you become a better shooter when you're around great shooting,” McCall said.

He also got to play alongside, and practice with, players from the NBA's Indiana Pacers, including all-star Victor Oladipo.

“(D.J.) plays extremely hard. He doesn't complain about one thing,” Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey said. “If I tell him to go run down to the end of the court, tap the wall and come back, he'll ask, 'How fast do you want me to do that?' That's the type of guy he is. I love coaching D.J., just his competitiveness. It's tough in the G League every single day and trying to bring it, and he brought it every single day.”

While McCall scripted much, he couldn't have foreseen the coronavirus pandemic. He's been watching Netflix, working toward a certification that would help him in a post-basketball career in information technology, using a stationary bike and shooting in the backyard. The toughest thing has been the separation from teammates, who had been helping him improve so much.

“I feel like the biggest thing for me this year was seeing and trusting the process of this all,” McCall said.

jcohn@jg.net