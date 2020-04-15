Pacers proud to pluck players from Mad Ants

Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard need only reflect on one game, Nov. 18 in Brooklyn, New York, to emphasize the importance of the G League. Naz Mitrou-Long, who spent most of this season with the Mad Ants, scored seven straight points for the Pacers that night and finished with 12 points, three assists and three rebounds, in a 115-86 victory over the Nets.

“If you don't think we think the G League is important, then you're crazy because if it helps us win one game, then I'm in, and it already did this year,” Pritchard said in a video conference Tuesday. “Those two-way contracts, we spend a lot of time vetting those players and trying to understand exactly what we want in those players, and then developing them like crazy. It's very important what we're seeing from those guys.”

Mitrou-Long appeared in 14 games with Fort Wayne this season, his playing time hampered by an ankle injury and an illness. Other players who were here on two-way or NBA contracts included Brian Bowen II (29 G League games), Alize Johnson (19), Goga Bitadze (six), Edmond Sumner (two) and JaKarr Sampson (one).

“I really liked what we saw from Alize, felt like he was becoming more of a playmaker,” Pritchard said. “I like that four man who can become a playmaker. His defensive rebounding and busting out, going to make plays, I really like that,

“I thought the one thing that even with a (21-year-old) player like Brian, because he was so young, we saw a steady increase in his production. And I really think he's an NBA player. We are looking to both those guys, and Naz, to potentially be a part of the team. We liked the progression. We think (Mad Ants) coach (Steve) Gansey is doing a great job of developing.”

The Pacers own and operate the Mad Ants, and Pritchard believes it won't be until May that we'll know when, or if, the NBA and the G League will continue their seasons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mad Ants (21-22), who haven't played since March 11, had seven games left in the regular season and were one game out of the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

“It's easy to say we have two organizations. Now, more than ever, I think we come together,” Pritchard said. “We know (the Mad Ants) had seven games and they wanted to make a charge for the playoffs, but you just can't right now. We're taking all our cues with the G League from our commissioner, from the commissioner of the NBA.

“It would be great if we could play those seven games, but right now I don't think we can comment (on if the Mad Ants will resume play) except to say more information is coming. And, ... I think we all know with this, and what we're going through, to make any bold statements that you're coming back at a certain time is probably a misnomer.”

Pritchard said it would take two to three weeks at the NBA level for players to get into game shape, and prepared on the court, once they're allowed to return from stay-at-home orders limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Even if the G League doesn't finish its season, some Mad Ants players, and Gansey, would presumably be brought to Indianapolis to help the Pacers.

In the meantime, the Pacers' coaches, including the strength and conditioning staff, have been in daily communication with the players on how to be stay focused and ready.

The Pacers' scouting and analytics departments have been busy preparing for the draft, doing their work in new ways with phone calls, video interviews, filling of databases and coming up with new metrics to analyze players who may end up in Fort Wayne next season.

“I can't imagine there will be a draft and free agency more reviewed than this one, because that's the one thing we can control,” Pritchard said. “We can watch film and ask people about players and then we can make our evaluations. ... We're not sitting idly.”

