Ex-Ants coach returning to bench

Conner Henry was working three jobs in Southern California when he decided to coach basketball in Australia in 2006. He gave up gigs as an assistant coach with Claremont McKenna, and working in the admissions office, and selling cars.

That was to become an assistant coach with the Perth Wildcats, even though Henry now admits that when it came to coaching, “I didn't really know what I was doing yet.”

Henry is returning to Australia – hired last week to coach the Adelaide 36ers – and he's much different now. He has been an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic, a scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves and, of course, coach of the Mad Ants for two seasons. During that time, his team won the 2014 G League championship, he was Coach of the Year and the Mad Ants got back to the 2015 finals.

After four years without a whistle, Henry is again putting together practice plans and looking forward to connecting with players and sharing in the on-court excitement.

“The scouting position is great, it's a great rhythm,” said Henry, who scouted games from 2017 to 2019 for the Timberwolves at Staples Center in Los Angeles. “You get to see a lot of players and build a lot of relationships. But there's nothing like being on the sidelines or in the gym every day, trying to get better, figuring out how to make players better on a daily basis and then having a chance to go into games and be successful.”

Henry, 56, a native of Claremont, California, played in the NBA from 1986 to 1988 for Houston, Boston, Milwaukee and Sacramento. He was a member of the 1987 Celtics who lost to the Lakers in the finals. Henry, a 6-foot-7, 195-pound guard, averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 assists over 93 NBA games.

He starred in the Continental Basketball Association, in which the Fort Wayne Fury was a member, and played overseas until his career ended in 1998. He was an assistant at Claremont McKenna from 2001 to 2006, then went to Perth at the urging of its coach, Scott Fisher, a college teammate.

“Scott gave me a lot of responsibility and I started to grow as a coach. I didn't really know what I was doing; it's your first real opportunity at the professional level,” Henry said. “Starting at (NCAA) Division III had been really good for me. Even though I was an intelligent player, an offensive player, and could see the game and understand the game, really when you first start coaching, you start understanding very quickly that it's not about you as a player or as a former player or whatever you've done in the past.”

Henry became Perth's head coach (2008-09), was an assistant with Sydney (2010-11), and then an assistant with the G League's Los Angeles D-Fenders (2011-13). His work with the D-Fenders, including a 38-12 season and a trip to the 2012 finals, helped him land his job with the Mad Ants.

Under Henry, the Mad Ants finished a league-best 34-16 in 2013-14, despite a slow start, and beat Santa Cruz in the finals.

“You don't always start out the best – we started out that first year (1-5) – and things weren't great,” said Henry, who helped team president Jeff Potter reshape the roster on the fly. “You end up understanding where you're going to put Sadiel (Rojas) and how you're going to play Ron (Howard) a little better. What are you going to do with your two 5 men? Can you get another ball handler? What do you need based on the talent that you have? Australia helped me in that regard ... when I came back from there.”

The Mad Ants were 28-22 in Henry's second season, losing to Santa Cruz in the finals, and Henry left to coach the D-Fenders in 2015-16 before opting instead to take a job as an assistant to Scott Skiles with the Magic. Henry helped prepare the offense through film work, scouted opposing teams and worked with the big men for one season.

“You're trying to figure out how you can make each player successful within that system because not all pros want to be a part of a system, they want to be a system,” Henry said. “They come from (maybe) another team where their role was a lot larger than what you're asking them to do there at that time.”

Working for the Timberwolves enabled Henry to spend time with his son and work mostly from one venue, Staples Center, scouting players for potential signings or trades.

“You're really trying to understand what they're doing on the court, physically and mentally, how they contribute and how they grow, what skills they're improving on throughout the course of a season within a system,” Henry said. “Or, maybe they're not and they're unhappy, so you're trying to also gather intel on what the player's like on the court and off. You're compiling all that data, putting it into reports.”

Henry is looking forward to the coaching grind again, though.

“That buzz of putting the work in, that energy that you burn, and then to be rewarded with some wins and some losses and trying to be successful, that's a lot of fun and what I missed,” he said.

