Gansey with Ants rest of offseason

Steve Gansey is remaining coach of the Mad Ants, at least through Nov. 1.

Gansey, 34, the head coach since 2015, reached an agreement with the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the G League's Mad Ants. His contract was to expire Wednesday.

The new accord bides time for both sides to determine what happens next season, which isn't expected to start until December, about a month later than usual.

“I'm extremely happy to continue to be part of the organization and that's really it,” said Gansey, who has a 123-120 regular-season record, and a 1-3 playoff mark, not including 35 games as an interim coach in 2011-12.

The Pacers are preparing to travel to Orlando, Florida, for the restart of this NBA season. While Gansey would normally assist the Pacers with late-season and playoff games, they are only allowed to bring 35 players and staff members to Orlando.

“I'll be rooting for the Pacers. I wish I was going down to Orlando and being with all the players and the coaches,” Gansey said. “I totally understand that they have to limit how many people come, and I'll be cheering from afar and watching.”

Gansey's short-term plan is to scout players from afar with the hope he and the Pacers can reach an agreement for next season.

“I can look at some other G League players and players who were on (two-way contracts) this year,” Gansey said. “You know, there are guys who have played overseas and I can do some scouting on some of these college guys and guys who are going to enter the draft here pretty soon. I'll just continue to watch basketball, learn. That's really the only thing. I'll be locked in, watching all these NBA games and, shoot, I'll be watching even The Basketball Tournament, the TBT games, which start this weekend.”

The Mad Ants were unable to provide an update on general manager Brian Levy's contract.

