Pacers sign several former Ants

The Indiana Pacers signed seven players, some who played last season with the Mad Ants, the Pacers announced Sunday.

Brian Bowen II, a rookie last season with the Pacers and Mad Ants, signed a two-way contract along with Cassius Stanley. Bowen averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over 29 games last season with Fort Wayne, while also playing six games with the Pacers.

Naz Mitrou-Long signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which can be converted to a two-way or standard contract, along with Amida Brimah and Rayshaun Hammonds.

Mitrou-Long played in 14 Fort Wayne games and averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds, and he also played in five Pacers games. Brimah was supposed to play for Fort Wayne before a preseason injury last year.

JaKarr Sampson, who played once with the Mad Ants, and Kelan Martin signed standard contracts.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple reports, including one from the New York Times, that the G League is considering a limited “bubble” season in Atlanta. The season would, reportedly, be one month with about 15 games per team, and not all teams would participate.

It's unknown if the Mad Ants would participate, but The Journal Gazette reported Saturday that the Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, have told coach Steve Gansey he's free to seek employment elsewhere after his contract expired Oct. 31.

