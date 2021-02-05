Ants guard Gray knows he'll be judged by wins

Josh Gray was second in the G League at the end of last season with 22.5 points per game – just below Marial Shayok's 23 per game – and Gray ranked fourth with an average of 7.3 assists.

Those are certainly statistics that show Gray's talent and worth to his new team, the Mad Ants, while explaining why he's been on the radar of NBA teams throughout his career.

But Gray, a 6-foot-1 point guard, looks back at last season with concern about one statistic – 13-30, the record to which he guided the Erie BayHawks.

“Points guards get judged by the wins those guys can get. I think I didn't do a great job of winning in Erie last year,” Gray said from Orlando, Florida, where the Mad Ants are preparing for their 15-game single-site season.

“There can be so many excuses, and I'm not the guy to make any, so I take full accountability for not collecting more wins. It's going to be a great opportunity (this season) to show the (Indiana) Pacers that I can win. I can make guys around me better and I can be more vocal. Those are areas I've been critiqued on.”

The Mad Ants open their season at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Westchester Knicks. They've been practicing since Sunday, but training camp doesn't offer a lot of time to get into game shape – some of the players have barely been on the court the last 10 months – or to learn new coach Tom Hankins' systems.

Gray, 27, who has seven games of NBA regular-season experience (five with Phoenix in 2017-18, two with New Orleans last season), looks as if he'll slot into a starting role. But the Mad Ants also have Naz Mitrou-Long, Jalen Lecque, Cassius Stanley and Daxter Miles Jr., all NBA prospects capable of being primary ball-handlers.

“I'm one of those guys who's like, 'Hey, put us in camp, put the best product on the floor and let's go,'” Gray said. “I'm just going to take it for what it is. I know I bring a lot to this team and we'll just figure it out when we get there.”

Lately Gray has been talking about “maximizing your days,” something his father, Noah, preached before he died less than 24 hours after Josh was acquired in November by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a four-team deal that included Jrue Holiday, Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams. Josh Gray, who was undrafted out of LSU in 2016, left to be with his family and was soon waived by the Thunder. He signed with the Pacers and was quickly released to set up his place with the Mad Ants.

“It's just been tough for me these last couple months, so I've been trying to stay mentally ready and want to take advantage of the opportunity to get back to where I belong,” Gray said. “But it's just day by day, that's how I'm approaching it.”

Gray has played 132 G League games for Erie and Northern Arizona, averaging 18 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3 turnovers, and he's spent a season in South Korea, but being in the Orlando bubble is changing his approach to improving his game. Everything is regimented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including when and where he can practice, and that could be a challenge. Knowing how many players don't have the opportunity to play in North America this season, he's thankful for the spot.

“(Last season) I could go to practice and I could stay an hour after practice, get my shots up and get my touch and my feel going,” he said. “As far as that, that's going to be a huge challenge for me and some of the other guys. But I think it's a great opportunity.”

