Players get little time to prepare

It's always challenging for G League coaches to balance two concepts: The desire to win vs. the mandate from the parent club to develop young players.

For new Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins, it could be more difficult than usual to make everyone happy during a truncated 15-game regular season that begins today in Orlando, Florida, where all the games will be played.

Only 18 of 29 G League teams are participating in the Orlando bubble and eight will qualify for a single-elimination playoff.

The Mad Ants have been practicing since Jan. 31, not a lot of time considering some of the players had barely been on courts in the past 10 months, must master new systems and develop chemistry.

Some of the players, namely Brian Bowen II, Cassius Stanley, Jalen Lecque and Oshae Brissett, factor into the Indiana Pacers' future plans, and their development only happens with playing time. But the easier path to victories for the Mad Ants might include using other players who have proven themselves at this level, such as Daxter Miles Jr., Anthony Lawrence II and Naz Mitrou-Long.

Considering the Mad Ants play on back-to-back days four times, everyone should get opportunities to shine, as long as they're patient. And, of course, Hankins feels it's important to chase victories to develop winning habits.

“The best thing that we're going to do is just to be honest with guys about what their role is and where they fit it from day to day or game to game,” Hankins said. “There are going to be some games where we have conversations with guys and say, 'Your minutes are not going to be a whole lot today. Stay ready, but our plan is you're not right now in the rotation.' And then the next day, it'll change.”

Bowen, Mitrou-Long, Miles and JaKeenan Gant spent time with the Mad Ants last season, so they already had chemistry built, and some players were in training camp with the Pacers before plans for a G League season were even finalized.

Since the Mad Ants have been in Orlando, they've tried to bond off the court as much as on, where their amount of practice time is regimented within COVID-19 safety protocols. Players used to spending extra time on the court before and after practices aren't able to do so as much.

“(It's important to know) you can trust somebody on the court, know their skills and everything,” Brissett said. “Off the court, if you can really trust them and know that once you step on the court it's easier to play with them, you have more fun. Once you have fun with somebody on the court, then the chemistry is there and you can trust they're going to be in the right spot. It's all because you've built that friendship and chemistry way before.”

While Amida Brimah was expected to be a significant presence in the paint, he still hasn't made it to Orlando because of hiccups with his immigration work visa. So, the Mad Ants added 6-foot-10 Raphiael Putney on Tuesday. Putney, 30, has averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over 158 games through his G League career; he was an all-star in 2016 with Rio Grande Valley. He's the G League's all-time leader with 333 shot blocks.

All of the Mad Ants' games will be available within a 50-mile radius of Fort Wayne through streams on the team's Facebook page. The games Saturday, Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 28 will also be available locally on MyTV (WPTA 21.1).

For those with ESPN+, 12 games, including today's 3:30 p.m. opener against Westchester, will be broadcast. The remaining three will be on NBA TV and Twitch.

