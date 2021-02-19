Ants collapse in 4th, fall to 1-5

The Mad Ants had a 20-point lead in the third quarter. But things went awry quickly.

The Santa Cruz Warriors rallied, taking their first lead midway through the fourth quarter and going up for good when former NBA star Jeremy Lin drained a 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining and won 113-109 Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The Warriors were led by Jordan Poole's 37 points – the most scored by a player so far in this truncated G League season. Lin had 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kaleb Wesson had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors (3-3).

“We have to stay solid at the end,” said Jalen Lecque, who led the Mad Ants (1-5) with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. “But credit to those (Santa Cruz) guys. They were hitting shots.”

Santa Cruz made 15 of 40 from 3-point range – Poole was 4 of 9 and Lin 4 of 8 – and Fort Wayne was 8 of 28.

Fort Wayne's Oshae Brissett had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Devin Robinson had 15 points. Josh Gray added 12 points and eight assists. Fort Wayne's Brian Bowen II had 12 points and five rebounds.

Amida Brimah made his long-awaited Fort Wayne debut – he missed last season with an ACL injury and the first five games of this season because of issues with his immigration work visa – and the 6-foot-10 center had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two shot blocks.

“It was great to have Amida with us,” first-year Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “It's a little more depth in the middle as rim protection. He gave us a boost of energy and we shot the ball well.”

jcohn@jg.net