Brissett leads Ants to 2OT win

Oshae Brissett has played in the NBA – 19 games with the Toronto Raptors last season – and he may be proving he deserves another shot.

He had a game-best 26 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, as the Mad Ants defeated the Iowa Wolves 98-93 in double overtime at Orlando, Florida. But Brissett's biggest play of the game came at the defensive end, where he absorbed a Lindell Wigginton charge to set up a Naz Mitrou-Long drive for a 95-93 lead.

“Coach is always talking about digging in at the end of games and being locked in,” said the 6-foot-7 Brissett. “I just saw (Wigginton) going in recklessly, so I stepped in and took the charge right there.”

The Mad Ants (2-5) won as much because of their intangibles as their scoring. After Mitrou-Long's basket, Amida Brimah blocked a Wigginton shot, and a Brissett rebound set up Jalen Lecque for two free throws and a four-point lead.

“We've got pretty tough guys,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “In every game, we've competed. And it is hard to do that when the ball's not going in the basket or when you're missing free throws. It's just difficult, it's not easy, and we've got to give (our) guys credit for staying with it.”

Fort Wayne's Devin Robinson had 17 points and 10 rebounds. For Iowa (0-7), Isaiah Briscoe had 19 points with nine rebounds.

