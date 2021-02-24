Errant pass proves costly as Mad Ants come up short

The Mad Ants had the G League's top team, the Erie BayHawks, on the ropes Tuesday. But a sloppy inbound pass led to a 106-103 BayHawks victory at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.

As they move forward, the Mad Ants want to make sure they take care of the little things like that.

“It never comes down to one play,” Brian Bowen II said. “We all had some mistakes. We lost by three points, and I missed a 3-point free throw. There are little things throughout the game that we just need to correct on the defensive side and on the offensive side. Once we figure those things out, we're going to be a team to beat for sure.”

The Mad Ants had the ball under the Erie basket with 22.6 seconds left when Josh Gray's no-look inbound pass was snatched by Erie's Jalen Adams to set up a layup at the other end by Naji Marshall, who also drew a foul on Jalen Lecque.

Down 104-101, a Gray floater with 11.1 seconds remaining missed and the game was never again in doubt.

Erie (8-1) was paced by Marshall's 28 points and six rebounds. Adams totaled 22 points. Jarrod Uthoff, a former Fort Wayne player, had 19 points and five rebounds.

Fort Wayne (3-6) was led by Gray's 21 points and six rebounds. Devin Robinson had 16 points. Bowen had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists, as Fort Wayne rallied late after trailing almost the entire game.

“It shows you that we just keep fighting all the way to the end,” Bowen said. “We've just got to get over the hump, that's the biggest thing. For us to compete like that against the No. 1 team right now, it's huge. We've just all got to click on the same page and we'll be good.”

The Mad Ants played without Naz Mitrou-Long because of a knee injury. Mitrou-Long, who is day-to-day, is averaging 13.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

The Mad Ants only have six games remaining in their truncated regular season. They are two games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

Fort Wayne shot 41% from the field and made only 7 of 34 from 3-point range. Erie shot 45% but made 11 of 38.

“It's really hard to keep playing hard and keep competing when you're going to shoot 21% from 3-point range, when the ball's not going in the basket,” Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins said. “That combined with some layups and free throws in the first half (hurt), but we were good in the second half. Again, we just battled and battled. We had opportunities. I really like the fight in these guys; I think we're right there.”

jcohn@jg.net