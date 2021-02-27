Mad Ants find way to win

Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins had plenty of things concerning him when the game began at 11 a.m. Friday: His team's physical and mental fatigue for a second game in 20 hours; losing arguably his best player, Oshae Brissett, to a minor leg injury minutes before tip-off; and knowledge that the Mad Ants can hardly afford to lose if they want to qualify for the postseason.

But this is the G League, where leads are never safe and unpredictability is the norm, a lesson the Mad Ants certainly have learned through several missed opportunities in the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

This time, Fort Wayne was on the winning side. Devin Robinson stole an inbound pass at midcourt with 18 seconds left to set up a Naz Mitrou-Long pass to Daxter Miles Jr. in the corner. Miles' 3-point attempt was blocked, but he reacquired the ball and his arcing baseline shot bounced in for the final points of a 109-108 victory over the Agua Caliente Clippers at Advent-Health Arena.

“It was a great win, man, just great,” Mitrou-Long said. “Just given that it was a complete team effort and having our hottest player out in Oshae, and them having an almost whole new roster from when we scrimmaged them (Feb. 6), to get that type of win, when we were down (12) points with (4:12) left, it's a great feeling.”

Mitrou-Long had 19 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, as the Mad Ants (5-6) won for the fourth time in five games. Mitrou-Long, who came in averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4 rebounds, made 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, against the Clippers (3-7).

The Mad Ants' Brian Bowen II had 17 points and 16 rebounds, playing 40 minutes – four more than anyone else in the game and 11 more than any teammate. Bowen hit 7 of 16 shots, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc. Amida Brimah had 14 points, seven rebounds and three shot blocks, Josh Gray had 14 points and Cassius Stanley 13.

“Literally, across the line, it was a complete team effort,” Mitrou-Long said.

With four games remaining, the Mad Ants are 11/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

