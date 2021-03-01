Rookie shines in Ants' loss

There were plenty of moments Sunday that Cassius Stanley, the rookie second-round draft pick of the Indiana Pacers, wowed for the Mad Ants.

He made 8 of 12 shots and scored a team-best 20 points with seven rebounds, but the Mad Ants faltered late in a 101-98 loss to the Lakeland Magic that saw a whopping 28 lead changes in Orlando, Florida.

“We didn't get the outcome that we wanted, so I'm not going to be too high on my performance, but I think as a whole group we still played pretty well,” said Stanley, a 21-year-old guard out of Duke. “There are some minor adjustments we have to make in the fourth quarter, but other than that we played a strong, better game.”

The Mad Ants took a 98-96 lead on Jalen Lecque's drive with 22 seconds remaining at AdventHealth Arena. But Lakeland's Billy Garrett answered by hitting a floating shot with 11.8 seconds remaining as he was touched by Brian Bowen II enough to draw a foul. He converted the free throw for a 99-98 lead.

The Mad Ants had another chance to secure their fifth victory in six games, but Bowen failed to convert on a drive with 7.4 seconds left, and Naz Mitrou-Long's putback attempt also didn't find the hoop.

Fort Wayne (5-7) is 11/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot with three games remaining.

Mamadi Diakite had 25 points and 15 rebounds to pace Lakeland (6-5).

Devin Robinson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants, who got 14 points apiece from Lecque and Josh Gray. Bowen scored 13 points, but Fort Wayne shot only 37% from the field to Lakeland's 41%.

Stanley, who injured his foot in the second game of the season Feb. 11, missed three consecutive games and is still not feeling 100%, though Sunday he said: “I'm just glad to get my rhythm back.”

He had scored 21 points in the season opener but not more than 13 in the other seven games he'd played prior to Sunday.

“Sometimes I wish things didn't happen the way it did (with my foot), but it's all a struggle, it's all a process, and I knew it wasn't going to be easy,” Stanley said.

Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins, whose team will face Salt Lake City (3-9) on Tuesday, is pleased with the way Stanley has progressed in the Orlando bubble, on and off the court.

“He's just continued to improve,” Hankins said. “He does a good job of thinking about each game, between each game, and it might have taken him awhile to catch up to the speed. He had a couple go in early (Sunday). I love when he gets to the basket and gets an easy one, gets a (basket and a foul), gets one through contact and gives himself some confidence. I think he's just continuing to work and improve.”

The Mad Ants were without Oshae Brissett for a second straight game because of a minor knee injury. He's expected to play Tuesday.

