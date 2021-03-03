Defeat puts Ants out of playoff race

The Mad Ants were eliminated from playoff contention with their 109-93 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday at Orlando, Florida, so their regular season will end following the games Thursday against Canton and Friday vs. Greensboro.

But Cassius Stanley will continue to get a lot of attention in G League and NBA circles.

The Mad Ants/Indiana Pacers rookie guard will compete in the NBA's dunk contest, it was announced Tuesday, becoming the first player on a two-way contract to compete in NBA All-Star competitions. The dunk contest will be at halftime of the 8 p.m. NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta and will include New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin and the Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons.

“I'm super excited, very thankful to get the invitation. I'm very grateful,” Stanley said late Tuesday. “It's a tough task to focus on both (that and the G League season), but I'm trying to coordinate what I will do on Sunday and still be locked in here. Obviously, this job comes first; I'm worried about these next two games first.”

Stanley will be the 10th Pacer to compete in the dunk contest. Fred Jones won in 2004 and Glenn Robinson in 2017.

Stanley thrilled with Duke in 2019-20 and was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in the second round of last year's draft. He has seen limited action in eight NBA games, averaging 1.1 points and 2.9 minutes.

He came into Tuesday averaging 12.4 points over nine games in the G League, then totaled 12 points against the Stars (4-9), who were led by Yogi Ferrell's 29 points.

Fort Wayne (5-8) was paced by Oshae Brissett's 23 points and Devin Robinson's 18 points with 16 rebounds. The Mad Ants had 24 turnovers, nine more than the Stars.

“I didn't think we came out ready to play,” Fort Wayne coach Tom Hankins said.

“Unlike the rest of the games, we didn't fight tonight and I don't know what the reason was. A lot of times, we get off to slow starts but we came together and played together. Tonight, we didn't do that.”

