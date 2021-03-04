Tough task lies ahead for Ants

Having been eliminated from postseason contention in this truncated, single-site G League season, Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins now faces the challenge of making sure his team is properly motivated heading into the final two games in the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

“I'm going to be honest with you, it's going to be tough to do,” Hankins said after Tuesday's 109-93 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars. “It's going to be tough for these guys to do.”

The Mad Ants (5-8) face the Canton Charge (4-9) at 11 a.m. today and the Greensboro Swarm (4-8) 11 a.m. Friday at AdventHealth Arena, as Fort Wayne completes its 15-game season. The top eight teams in the G League will qualify for the postseason. Santa Cruz and Erie lead the league at 10-3.

The Mad Ants will certainly have many regrets, having squandered late opportunities to win many games, but they've shown a lot of positives hope to build on those as the season concludes.

“We're going to figure out who wants to do it and those are the guys who are going to play. It's still a great opportunity and a heck of a league,” Hankins said. “You've got great exposure and every game, we'll talk about it and do our best to see if we can come out and fight and play together.”

The G League bubble gives the Indiana Pacers' prospects, namely Cassius Stanley, Brian Bowen II and Jalen Lecque, valuable playing time and their teammates opportunities to perform in front of other NBA teams' scouts. Playoffs or not, a good game in Orlando could change a career.

“There's nothing that's going to be hard about getting up (for these games),” said Stanley, who was chosen Tuesday to participate in Sunday's NBA dunk contest at the All-Star Game in Atlanta. “This is what we do. This is what our job is. We came here to play basketball. We are going to bring it. We've all got something to prove. With this opportunity, there's nothing that's going to (change) and we want to come out and play basketball and try to prove something.”

Among the biggest standouts for the Mad Ants so far have been:

• Oshae Brissett, who is averaging 18.4 points and 9.3 rebounds, and has also established himself as a reliable defensive player. After spending last season with the Toronto Raptors and their G League team, Raptors 905, Brissett was familiar with the Pacers/Mad Ants systems. Indiana's first-year coach, Nate Bjorkgren, was an assistant with Toronto last season. Brissett, a forward, could be appealing to the Pacers after the G League season.

• Lecque, whose athleticism has been on display with 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Only 20, with five games of NBA experience, he has shown his upside as guard.

• Amidah Brimah, who missed 17 months with a torn ACL and immigration work visa problems, had a huge impact when he joined Fort Wayne midseason. The center averages 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 shot blocks. NBA teams looking for a defensive presence may take note.

• Devin Robinson, who has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1 shot block, did what was expected of him on the court. But the way he handled losing playing time and buying into the team dynamic after the arrival of Bridah reflects well of the big man.

