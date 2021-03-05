Ants battle but fall short against Charge

The Mad Ants lost the penultimate game of their truncated G League season, falling 99-94 to the Canton Charge on Thursday at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.

But two reminders were provided: Win or lose, the Mad Ants of 2021 fight to the end; and Oshae Brissett should be heavily on the radar of NBA scouts.

“He's a guy that you'll see in an NBA uniform sometime soon,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said of Brissett, a forward, who played 19 games last season with the Toronto Raptors.

Brissett totaled 21 points – he made 8 of 19 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range – and added 16 rebounds, after he'd come in averaging 18.4 points and 9.3 rebounds.

The Mad Ants won't be among the eight teams in the single-elimination playoffs and their 15-game single-site season concludes 11 a.m. today against Greensboro. Brian Bowen II, Cassius Stanley and Jalen Lecque will then return to the Indiana Pacers, and it could be open season vying for Brissett's services.

“With me, I just like to play and if anything happens, it's in God's hands for real,” Brissett said. “I can only control what I can control on the court. Whatever happens after that, happens.”

Josh Gray had 23 points and seven assists for the Mad Ants, who rested Naz Mitrou-Long and Devin Robinson to give playing time to some lesser-seen players such as Rayshaun Hammonds and Anthony Lawrence II.

Amidah Brimah had eight points and 13 rebounds for Fort Wayne (5-9). Canton (5-9) was paced by Brodric Thomas' 28 points.

Despite outshooting the Mad Ants – 42% to 36% – the Charge trailed 94-93 after Brissett's 3-pointer with 1:03 remaining in the game. Sheldon Mac answered with a reverse layup and the Charge never trailed again.

“I thought defensively, we played a little bit better today,” Hankins said. “I thought we fought in that fourth quarter, we fought pretty hard.”

Brissett is confident the Mad Ants' grit will continue as it did Thursday.

“We kept on fighting,” Brissett said. “That's what we've talked about: We're always going to fight till the end. We haven't always found ways to pull it out like we should have, but I thought it was good all-around team effort.”

