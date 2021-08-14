Mad Ants to divide home slate

The Mad Ants are returning to Memorial Coliseum for games this season, just not as often as we're accustomed to seeing them.

The Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, announced Friday that their G League team will play only 15 games at the Coliseum. The remaining nine home games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

But Mad Ants president Tim Bawmann said these plans are only in place for this season and the Pacers remain committed to Fort Wayne beyond 2021-22.

“Our plan is, it's just this year,” Bawmann said. “I've got no indication that there's been any discussions whatsoever about moving the team.

“I moved here five years ago, and I moved here to help build the team, so you know I think the long-term goal is still for us to be in this market. It's a strategic market for the Pacers. When you think about it, you know you're (just over) two hours south of Detroit and three hours from Cleveland, three hours from Chicago, so yeah it's a good market for us. The intent is to stay here.”

The Mad Ants' full 50-game schedule, including games at the annual G League Winter Showcase, hasn't yet been announced. Their first home game will be at the Coliseum on Nov. 6. Other dates already unveiled include Jan. 1, March 6, March 12, March 20 and March 24, and Bawmann said most of the Coliseum games will be on weekends with a focus on family-friendly theme nights.

The Mad Ants haven't played at the Coliseum since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of that season. For 2020-21, 18 G League teams opted into a truncated bubble season in Orlando, Florida. The Mad Ants went 6-9 and failed to qualify for the eight-team playoff tournament.

Tom Hankins coached the Mad Ants last season, and he's expected to return, though his contract hasn't yet been finalized. Oshae Brissett, Amida Brimah and Cassius Stanley were among the developmental successes for the Mad Ants last season, each going on to play for the Pacers.

Twenty-nine teams are expected to participate in this G League season, not including the Ignite, a team of players fresh from high school, which may just play an exhibition schedule.

This will be the Mad Ants' 15th anniversary season and their seventh since being bought by the Pacers, on the heels of Fort Wayne winning the 2014 playoff championship and reaching the 2015 finals under local ownership. Since the Pacers took over, the Mad Ants have made the postseason twice – losing in the first round in 2017 and in the second round, after a bye, in 2018.

The Mad Ants ranked 10th among 28 teams in average home attendance in 2019-20 with 2,416 fans per game, including a game in Las Vegas at the Winter Showcase.

A major change will be that the Mad Ants' players and coaches will reside in Indianapolis and most practices will be there.

“They really want these guys to be in a controlled environment because we just don't have any idea with this delta variant and (what) COVID continues to do, so they're going to have the players live in Indianapolis this season,” Bawmann said. “And that way, they're in their protected umbrella or environment, bubble, whatever you want to call it, so if they need to move kids around then they don't have to worry about them being exposed in different markets.”

Note: Those who already paid for season tickets will be refunded for the nine games not at the Coliseum. Season ticket holders will get free tickets to the games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and tickets to the Pacers game if one follows. Also, they'll get a complimentary ticket to another Pacers game and a 20% discount off Mad Ants/Pacers merchandise.

jcohn@jg.net