Ants win in return to home court

Public address announcer Jim Shovlin's familiar voiced blared out of the speakers: “Mad Ants Bas-ket-ball,” he roared at timely junctures. The Mad Ants' dancers, drummers and mascot were out in full force.

It had been 608 days, but professional basketball was back at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, as an announced crowd of 1,176 witnessed a 127-119 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

The only familiar Fort Wayne player was Daxter Miles Jr., who didn't get on the court. Two players on Indiana Pacers contracts, Duane Washington Jr. and DeJon Jarreau, were in the lineup.

The revelation was Terry Taylor, a 6-foot-5 rookie forward out of Austin Peay, who made 11 of 16 shots for 25 points with 17 rebounds and five assists. Taylor's baseline jumper for a 121-117 lead with 58 seconds remaining cemented what had been a back-and-forth game with 15 lead changes and both teams squandering double-digit advantages.

“I thought we played well,” Taylor said. “It's our first time playing together, so we didn't have that much time to play against another opponent or learn each other's strengths and weaknesses and what we each can do. I thought we played really well in spite of that.”

Fort Wayne (1-0) got 22 points apiece from Washington, Keifer Sykes and Nate Hinton, each of whom made four shots from 3-point range. The Mad Ants converted 19 of 39 attempts from 3-point land, two short of their single-game record for successful 3s.

Long-range shooting is sure to be a part of the future game plan for the Mad Ants, who play host to the Bulls (0-1) again at 5 p.m. today.

“Rick Carlisle loves to shoot 3s,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said of the coach of the parent Pacers. “It's just part of the NBA and the way the professional game is going.”

It was the Mad Ants' first game at the Coliseum since March 2020, a season that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season was played entirely in Orlando, Florida, and the Mad Ants went 6-9.

The Mad Ants will spend the first 12 games trying to qualify for the new Showcase Cup tournament in Las Vegas.

“We showed some toughness and some resilience and some fight,” Hankins said.

Bennie Boatwright had 13 points, and Jarreau added 12 for the Mad Ants. Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Windy City.

“They had 15 offensive rebounds, so I think if we can hold them to just one shot (per possession), we'll be better off,” Taylor said. “We'll enjoy the win tonight, but we've got to get back it (today).”

