Mad Ants unable to sustain hot start, lose

When Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins met with his staff before Sunday's game against the Windy City Bulls, he felt his team would start strong, riding the energy of a season-opening victory over the same opponent the night before.

“The question we had was: Could we sustain that energy?” Hankins said. “We tried to lengthen the bench and sub early, and we did start with good energy, but after about 5 minutes we couldn't make a shot and it just kind of snowballed on us from there.”

The Mad Ants squandered an 11-0 lead in what became a game of momentum swings, ending in a 111-103 Bulls victory in front of an announced crowd of 730 at Memorial Coliseum.

Justin Anderson had 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting for the Mad Ants (1-1), who had defeated the Bulls 127-119 in a back-and-forth game Saturday. Terry Taylor had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which got 16 points and nine rebounds from Bennie Boatwright.

Windy City (1-1) was paced by Devon Dotson's 22 points and Daniel Oturu's 21.

The Mad Ants, who are playing nine of their 24 home games this season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, don't play at the Coliseum again until Dec. 10 and 11 when they face Iowa.

By then, Hankins expects his undersized team to be better at defending and rebounding to compensate for games like Sunday's, when the Mad Ants' shooting wasn't great (41% to Windy City's 48%), and they were outrebounded 44-39.

“They exposed a weakness with us,” said Hankins, whose team has only five players taller than 6-foot-5. “On nights when we're not making 3s, it's going to be really hard, really tough, for us to stay in it if (we play) like this.”

After making 19 3-pointers in the opener, the Mad Ants opened Sunday's game with a bevy of long-range shots, enabling them to take an 11-0 lead on Keifer Sykes' 3-pointer that was set up by a give-and-go with Anderson. The lead became 13-2 when a Nate Hinton steal set up Sykes for a dunk. A Hinton free throw gave the Mad Ants a 21-10 lead.

Fort Wayne's lead was 23-14 at the end of the quarter, but the Bulls rallied for a 28-26 lead on a Dotson layup.

It was back-and-forth from there. Windy City's Bryce Alford converted a 3-pointer for a 44-37 lead with 2:25 left in the second quarter. But the Mad Ants closed the half on a 10-2 run for a 47-46 lead, and Anderson and Duane Washington Jr. had 12 points apiece at that point.

Not much changed by the end of the third, when the Bulls led 73-72, but Windy City really started to assert itself as Oturu came down the baseline for a dunk and a 77-72 advantage. The lead became 90-81 when Dotson converted a pair of free throws with 7:35 remaining. Fort Wayne then battled back and a Washington 3 cut Windy City's lead to 96-94 with 3:56 on the clock.

Fort Wayne couldn't get closer than one point after that. Washington finished with 15 points.

“Both teams playing (on) back to back (days), and fatigue, really hurt us,” Hankins said. “I think the biggest thing is it just became a physical game, and we don't really have a whole lot of size, obviously, and that's where they really hurt us was down low and getting to the rim. I thought we had pretty good looks, really good shots, especially in the third quarter. But the shots weren't falling. And we missed some free throws.”

The Mad Ants were 16 of 44 from 3-point range. Windy City was 8 of 26.

jcohn@jg.net