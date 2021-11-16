Hustle matters for Mad Ants' bantam big man

Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins will tell you there were some doubts that Terry Taylor could do it – be a successful center at the G League level – when people considered his modest 6-foot-5 size and that his college career was at Austin Peay, not necessarily a household name when it comes to basketball.

But the analytics loved Taylor. Even those not into that sort of thing couldn't deny the impressiveness of his senior season: 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block per game.

Once the Indiana Pacers, who own and operate the Mad Ants, signed the undrafted Taylor over the summer, it didn't take long for everyone, including Hankins, to fall in love with a guy who plays above his size. He didn't make the Pacers' roster, but he's been impressive in the Mad Ants' first two games, averaging a team-best 20.5 points and 15.5 rebounds, along with 3.5 blocks, 3 assists and a steal.

“I feel like I can bring the toughness, the extra gritty plays that nobody else wants to do. That's what I want to bring to this team,” said Taylor, 22, who emulates NBA players such as Draymond Green, Jae'Sean Tate and P.J. Tucker.

The Mad Ants (1-1) face the Cleveland Charge (2-2) at noon today and again Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne has shown it has weapons – Duane Washington Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, Keifer Sykes 17.5 points and Justin Anderson 15 – but Taylor has been the player to watch. He is shooting 68% from the field and has 16 offensive rebounds, one more than he's had at the defensive end.

He traces his grit and tenacity to his sophomore year at Bowling Green High School in Kentucky, where coach D.G. Sherrill challenged him to become a blue-collar player.

“It started in high school because my high school coach always emphasized 'guard and rebound,' ” Taylor said. “He was like, 'If you don't do these two things, you're not going to play.' So I was young, like 14 or 15, and I put that in my brain that if I do these two things, I'll play no matter where I'm at. I just stuck with it.”

Taylor went on to become a star for Bowling Green, averaging 17.7 points and 11.8 rebounds as a senior, and he led the team to the state championship as tournament MVP.

Despite being a four-time regional champion, he wasn't heavily recruited by colleges and landed with Austin Peay, where he became the Ohio Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year in 2018, a four-time first team All-Conference player and was the OVC's Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. (Ja Morant won that honor with Murray State in 2019 and was the NBA Rookie of the Year for Memphis in 2020.)

Taylor faced Purdue Fort Wayne once, totaling 32 points and 11 rebounds in a 95-68 Austin Peay victory at Clarksville, Tennessee, on Dec. 15, 2018. Coincidentally, Austin Peay faces the Mastodons at Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. today.

Taylor embraces proving people wrong, but he also knows that the transition from a mid-major university to the pros can be a jarring one.

“I think being in the Pacers' training camp helped me a lot, helped me adjust to it and see where I can get my shots in,” said Taylor, who is 1 of 3 from 3-point range and has hit all four of his free-throw attempts. “It showed me how I can play and what I need to do to try and get to (the NBA) level. It's been a good adjustment.”

The Mad Ants are undersized overall, so they need Taylor to play bigger than he is at both ends of the floor. So far, that hasn't been a problem.

“There are things I do, like offensive rebounding, and they always get me going,” Taylor said. “So regardless of if I'm missing shots – offensive rebounding and being tough on defense, that's what gets me going.”

