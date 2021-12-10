After month away, Mad Ants return to Coliseum

It's been awhile, but the Mad Ants are back in action at Memorial Coliseum, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, when they play host to the Iowa Wolves and former Fort Wayne player Brian Bowen II.

The Mad Ants (5-3) haven't played at the Coliseum since Nov. 7, when they lost 111-103 to the Windy City Bulls in front of an announced crowd of 730 during the opening weekend of their 15th season. They've gone 4-2 since then, sweeping a pair of games last weekend, 125-112 and 107-96 over the Sioux Falls Skyforce, in South Dakota.

The Mad Ants are in position to qualify for the new eight-team Showcase Cup tournament, which will be played in Las Vegas at the annual G League Winter Showcase, though there are four more games in that process.

To advance to the tournament, the Mad Ants must either win the eight-team Central pod – and they are in third place behind Wisconsin (7-2) and Motor City (7-4) – or be among the top four teams who don't win their pods. As it stands now, the Mad Ants would qualify based on their .625 winning percentage.

After this weekend, the Mad Ants won't return to the Coliseum until Jan. 1 – at which point everyone's records will have reset to 0-0 to begin a more traditional G League regular season – part of a season in which only 15 of the Mad Ants' 24 “home games” are being played in Fort Wayne. The rest are being played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Mad Ants are 2-0. They're 1-1 at the Coliseum.

The Mad Ants' Terry Taylor is averaging 20 points and a G League-leading 13.3 rebounds, and his .717 field-goal percentage ranks second. Justin Anderson is scoring 18.3 points with 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Keifer Sykes is averaging 15.9 points and a league-best 8.3 assists.

For Iowa (4-4, 1-3 on the road), McKinley Wright IV is averaging 22.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Bowen, who played 44 games with the Mad Ants between 2019 and 2021, is now in the Minnesota Timberwolves' system and has played six games with Iowa, averaging 14.8 points and 9.7 rebounds.

