Mad Ants' Anderson seizes the moment

Justin Anderson has been on a tear for the Mad Ants – he leads the G League with 26.7 points per game since the regular season began Jan. 5 – and that's been a boost for a team dealing with seemingly never-ending changes to its roster.

“He's just being a veteran,” Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins said. “Three of our original starters (Terry Taylor, Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr.) are with the Pacers, and he just kind of noticed the urgency for him to take over and step his game up. He's coming off missing a year because of his surgery (on his leg), so it took him awhile to get his complete confidence back, but I'd say he's certainly confident now and a lot more aggressive. I mean, he's been very impressive to watch.”

The Mad Ants have leaned heavily on Anderson, Nate Hinton and Gabe York, each in the top seven in the G League in minutes played per game. It hasn't always been by choice; the Mad Ants have often lacked enough healthy bodies.

“You try to monitor their minutes and with the lack of experience of some other guys, we need to keep at least one of those guys on the floor at all times,” Hankins said. “So we're trying to balance that with substitution patterns, and then you throw in foul trouble and other scenarios, every game is a different chess match as far as rotations are concerned.”

Anderson is averaging 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 36.5 minutes (seventh in league). York is averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals (fifth) and 37.6 minutes (third). Hinton is at 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds (eighth), 2.2 steals (second) and 38.1 minutes (second).

Walt Lemon Jr., meanwhile, is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 assists (sixth in league).

When the Mad Ants (8-12) take to the Memorial Coliseum court at 7 p.m. today against the Lakeland Magic (5-13), it will kick off five games in 12 days.

“We've just got a crazy run of games with some travel mixed in. We're in what looks like a gantlet to me with what we've got coming up,” Hankins said.

The Mad Ants are four games back of the Grand Rapids Gold for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mad Ants' remaining 14 games will be played in six different cities over only 30 days. Eight of those games will be at the Coliseum, including 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Windy City Bulls (10-11). The Mad Ants, who are splitting their home games between the Coliseum and Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, haven't played in Fort Wayne since Jan. 15.

Before the regular season, the Mad Ants participated in the Showcase Cup season and performed well; they went 9-5 and were one of eight teams to qualify for the tournament in Las Vegas, losing to eventual-champion Delaware in the first round.

But the roster is different now. Among those gone are Bennie Boatwright and Stephen Domingo, who suffered season-ending injuries, and Stephan Hicks, who went overseas.

“It's just been a roller coaster the last month,” Hankins said. “(Wednesday) was the first time we've practiced with more than seven players.”

Note: Tonight, the Mad Ants will welcome the 1 millionth fan to attend a game in the team's 15 seasons at Memorial Coliseum. The fan will be celebrated as they enter the concourse pregame, acknowledged during the game and receive a prize package.

