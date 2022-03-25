Foul call reversal benefits Mad Ants

Pedro Bradshaw went from ejected from the game to hero of the game.

Bradshaw's 3-pointer from the corner with 5.1 seconds left at Memorial Coliseum, after Darius Adams' dish from the paint, capped a crucial 115-113 Mad Ants victory over the Motor City Cruise in front of an announced crowd of 1,194 on Thursday.

“We're just emphasizing continuing to play together every game,” Bradshaw said.

“We obviously lost (G League-leading scorer) Justin Anderson (to the Indiana Pacers on March 17), so that's a big hurt, but us sticking together and playing together has had to be a team effort even more so. Us just continuing to stick together, and play for each other, that's the biggest thing.”

The Mad Ants (15-14, .517 winning percentage) have won seven of their last eight to claw their way back into playoff contention.

Bradshaw had apparently fouled out of the game with 54 seconds remaining, when he swatted away a Derrick Walton Jr. shot, but a challenge by Mad Ants coach Tom Hankins resulted in the call being overturned and made into a shot block with no foul.

“I knew I had a clean block, so I had to make sure we got that challenged,” said Bradshaw, who had seven points. “Then, just going down, (Adams) made a play and kicked it out to me, just showing how much he trusts me, and I just knocked it down. We shoot that shot every day, before and after practice, so my teammates having faith in me is the biggest thing.”

Adams led the Mad Ants with 33 points. He is averaging 22.2 over five games since being signed March 11.

“He's extremely, extremely experienced,” Hankins said of Adams, 32, a former University of Indianapolis player who previously played in Spain and China, where he led the league in scoring. “But the best thing about him is he's a humble guy and he's a great teammate and excellent leader. He can close games, he's just an experienced closer.”

Nate Hinton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Mad Ants, who got another fine game from Jordan Bell with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. Gabe York added 15 points and Andrew Rowsey had 14.

Saben Lee paced Motor City (19-9, .679) with 29 points and eight rebounds. Deividas Sirvydis had 18 points and seven rebounds. Luka Garza had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mad Ants have five remaining games in their 15th regular season, including two “home” games – at 7 p.m. today at the Coliseum against the Cruise and at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis against Capital City.

The top six teams in the Eastern Conference will qualify, based on winning percentage, and Long Island (16-13, .552) is in the final spot.

“We've got the standings up on a board in the locker room, so they know what's at stake,” Hankins said. “And they're hungry and want to get to the playoffs.”

