Mad Ants not scurrying away yet

Any obstacles the Mad Ants players endured on the court this season were matched by what the staff had to overcome off of it to try and keep the fans engaged and the team's long-term future here secure.

The Mad Ants came in having not played at Memorial Coliseum in 20 months because the pandemic. Then, the Mad Ants faced the specter of playing some games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a decision made by the NBA's Indiana Pacers, with gaps as lengthy as seven weeks between games at the Coliseum.

There's an old adage – out of sight, out of mind – and the Mad Ants have had to combat it.

“It was a challenge, but I think what I'm most proud of is the staff hung in there,” team president Tim Bawmann said. “It's easy, when things don't go your way, to kind of tuck your tail between your legs and say, 'Woe is me.' They didn't do that. They kept pressing forward and got going a little bit better throughout the season, (raising) the bar, so I'm just happy we got through it and am hoping for a normal season next year.”

Bawmann dealt with some similar obstacles earlier in his career; he was vice-president and general manager of the Midwest League's Quad City River Bandits, who were flooded out of their baseball stadium for a couple months in 1997 and almost the entire 2001 season.

“I'd had to do some crisis management before,” he said.

When the Mad Ants began playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season – seven of 22 games were held there – it naturally got fans wondering if the Pacers were considering a permanent move of their G League team to Indianapolis. There are benefits for the Pacers' basketball operations to all be under the same roof.

But Bawmann, who has been negotiating a new lease with the Coliseum, said all the scenarios for next season include the Mad Ants playing home games – perhaps all of them – in Fort Wayne.

He noted that the G League recently capped the number of games teams can play outside of their base market at five, though the Mad Ants are grandfathered in and could be allowed to play more than that this season in Indianapolis.

According to the G League box scores, the Mad Ants' average announced attendance at the Coliseum was 1,974 and 952 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

“We were down (in attendance), but I knew we would be down. I think every team was down and if they tell you they were not, they're probably lying to you,” Bawmann said. “Honestly, I'm never happy with any attendance unless we sell every game out.

“March was slower for us than it normally is; March is normally a big month for us. We didn't hit those really big numbers this year, as we had in the past, and some of that is the lingering COVID effects. There were still fans not comfortable coming out because the mask mandate was lifted. Some of it was, quite frankly, that there were season-ticket holders upset that there wasn't a full season here. So I think all of those factors came into play for us.”

The Mad Ants were 17-17 during the regular season and missed the playoffs. Before that, they were 9-5, qualifying for the Showcase Cup tournament in Las Vegas. They had some standouts – Justin Anderson was selected First Team All-G League, and Keifer Sykes, Terry Taylor, Nate Hinton and Gabe York were among those called up – though general manager Chris Taylor was forced to rebuild the roster on the fly.

The Mad Ants did all their practicing in Indianapolis, however, the team opened a new local business office in at 347 W. Berry Street in February. Bawmann believes the basketball operations staff could move in there, too, another sign that the Mad Ants' long-term future could still be in Fort Wayne – regardless of whether or not a downtown arena ever comes to fruition.

“Rumors are rumors, right? And there's an awful lot of fake news out there in the world,” Bawmann said. “We just try to navigate through it. I can see both sides. I understand why a lot of these NBA teams want to play a portion of their games in the NBA cities, so they can have a better look at their guys. These are pretty substantial financial investments these teams are making (in the players), so I can see that.

“But from a community perspective, this is Fort Wayne's team and people want the games here. The only thing I can say is I was recruited to come here over six years ago, I bought a house here and I live here. My son now has a full-time job here. My goal and my plan – and that of my staff – as we go forward is that we're here long-term. And we can only control what we can control.”

