As a longtime soccer fan and a second-year soccer referee last summer, James Lowe remembered seeing the pregame walkout when Fort Wayne FC played its first home game against Toledo Villa FC.
“That’s really cool,” Lowe said. “That’s something, when they first started last year, I’m like, ‘Man, I want to do that.’ (Since then) it’s just work, work, work, work, work, and find the right opportunity, and don’t be afraid to take it.”
Lowe found his opportunity. The Harlan resident continued to officiate matches for the Fort Wayne men’s league and Fort Wayne United throughout the last year and earned an invitation to serve as a fourth official at Fort Wayne FC matches this season.
Today, he’ll take another step forward in his refereeing career, helping lead the player pregame walkout as an assistant referee when Toledo Villa FC makes its return to the Summit City, taking on Fort Wayne FC at 7 p.m. in USL League Two Valley Division play at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field.
To get his refereeing career started Lowe spoke with Ben Trevino, another area ref who assigns officials for high school games. Trevino encouraged him to get his referee license.
The following weekend, with license in hand, Lowe worked a JV tournament, then reached out to Bobby Poursanidis at Fort Wayne United to offer to officiate its U8 and U10 games.
From there, as Lowe proved his ability to handle the rigors of refereeing, he started accepting assignments for some of the higher-level United academy matches, along with matches in Fort Wayne’s men’s league.
“I started challenging myself,” Lowe said. “You’re going to get chewed out a little bit (by coaches), but as long as you’re very honest with them, if it’s done the right way, I don’t mind that at all.”
That idea of working to get in position to take advantage of an opportunity put Lowe in his current position for tonight’s match. He volunteered with Fort Wayne FC last season and this year, completing whatever task was sent his way – all the while continuing to hone his craft by working the men’s league and United academy matches.
Then a couple weeks ago, Trevino reached out again; the club needed officials for some matches. The right opportunity presented itself, and Lowe felt confident enough to take advantage.
And despite his friendships with many in the city’s soccer community, including Fort Wayne FC assistant coaches Nick Potter, who coached Lowe’s son for several years at United, and Jeff Richey, who plays alongside his son in the men’s league, everyone understands that for 90 minutes against Toledo, impartiality will rule the day for Lowe.
“You separate that out,” Lowe said. “When I’m refereeing, they understand and I understand there’s that separation of church and state, but when the game ends, let’s go have a beer. I just enjoy doing it.
“I started off volunteering last year, the beginning of this year, so it’s just the natural progression.
“I volunteered, and now I’m getting paid to be there.”