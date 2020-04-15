Ariz. governor makes pitch

NEW YORK – Arizona governor Doug Ducey says his state is willing to host all 30 major league teams at the time public health concerns allow, which eventually could lead to the start of the baseball season primarily in empty spring training ballparks.

MLB and the players' association have had preliminary discussion of potential ways for the season to start if given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials. Having all teams based in the Phoenix area is among the contingency plans being examined. There are 10 spring training parks plus the Diamondbacks' Chase Field, which has a retractable roof, and several college facilities.

“Arizona, at the right time, is very open minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state,” Ducey, a Republican, said Tuesday. “At the time that it would be appropriate for public health, if Arizona were in a position to reopen, we have the facilities that are here.

“I think two words that would allow the country and the state of Arizona to know that things were headed back to normal would be: Play ball!”

MLB also said Tuesday it is cutting the salary of senior staff by an average of 35% for this year due to the new coranvirus' impact on the season. MLB is guaranteeing paychecks to its full-time employees of its central office through May.

Robinson Day altered

Forced from the field by the new coronavirus, Major League Baseball is moving its annual celebration of Jackie Robinson online.

The Jackie Robinson Foundation is launching a virtual learning hub to coincide with the 73rd anniversary today of Robinson breaking the major league color barrier.

CC Sabathia and Harold Reynolds are among the former major leaguers reading excerpts from the book by Robinson's daughter, Sharon.

She will appear in video vignettes and there are virtual and printable educational activities.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947, for the Brooklyn Dodgers and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997. An annual Jackie Robinson Day started in 2004. Since 2009, all players, managers, coaches have worn his No. 42 to mark the day.

The MLB Network will air Robinson-related programs from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. followed by Ken Burns' two-part documentary on Robinson. MLB.com plans Jackie Robinson-related programming from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Frey, 88, led Cubs to playoffs in 1984

Jim Frey, who managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series, has died. He was 88.

Born in Cleveland on May 26, 1931, Frey replaced Whitey Herzog as the Royals' manager after the 1979 season. They won the AL West with a 97-65 record in 1980, finishing 14 games ahead of Oakland.

He coached for the New York Mets in 1982 and '83, then was hired by the Cubs. Seeking its first World Series title since 1908, Chicago went 96-65 and won the NL East, reaching the postseason for the first time since 1945.

A celebrated group of Cubs that included Ryne Sandberg, Ron Cey, Gary Matthews, Keith Moreland, Leon Durham and Rick Sutcliffe won the first two games in the best-of-five NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field. But the Cubs lost the next two games at San Diego.

Frey was voted NL Manager of the Year after leading the Cubs to their first winning record since 1972. Chicago slumped to 77-85 in 1985 and Frey was replaced by John Vukovich after a 22-33 start in 1986. His managerial record was 323-287, including 196-182 with the Cubs.

After spending 1987 as a commentator on Cubs' radio broadcasts, he was hired as the Cubs' GM and helped build the team that won the division in 1989. He remained as GM through 1991.

Yankees co-owner Steinbrenner dies

Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at age 63.

The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.

Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees' ownership.

But brother Hal, 11 years younger, was put in charge of the team in November 2008.