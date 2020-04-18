'Hoosiers' voted top sports movie

“Hoosiers” shot all the way to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 of best sports movies, a one-of-a-kind poll from the news organization known for its rankings of college teams.

Released in 1986 and starring Gene Hackman, “Hoosiers” led the tally, receiving 46 votes from a 70-person panel of sports writers and editors who work for the AP.

“If you put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be, I don't care what the scoreboard says at the end of the game,” coach Norman Dale, Hackman's character, says in the top-ranked movie. “In my book, we're gonna be winners.”

And in this case, they were.

Loosely based on an Indiana high school basketball team in the 1950s, “Hoosiers” narrowly edged Academy Award Best Picture honoree “Rocky” – released in 1976, it was the first installment of Sylvester Stallone's series about an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who gets a shot at the big time – and “Bull Durham” – starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon in 1988, it offered a fictionalized look at characters that populate minor league baseball.

Those two movies tied for second place with 45 votes each.

There was a significant gap between the top three and the rest of the AP Top 25.

– Associated Press