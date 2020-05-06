'Murderers' Row' plays at League Park

Maybe the greatest professional and major league team ever to play in Fort Wayne came here 93 years ago today. The 1927 New York Yankees, the “Murderers' Row” squad played before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 3,000 at League Park on North Clinton.

The fans got their money's worth.

Fort Wayne has a fantastic baseball history, thanks in part to the Lincoln Lifers, a semi-pro team sponsored by Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. The squad regularly played exhibition games against Major League teams during the 1920s.

The first-place Yankees had stopped off on their way to a series in Chicago. The New York squad featured Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Ruth hit 60 home runs that season and Gehrig drove in 175 runs as the Yankees went on to win the World Series.

The Lifers rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning before the Yankees tied it in the bottom of the inning.

The game was tied 3-3 in the 10th inning with a man on first when Ruth stepped to the plate for the fifth time. He had been held hitless in his first three at-bats along with a walk. With two strikes, Ruth belted the third pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run home run that gave the Yankees a 5-3 win. As Ruth crossed home plate, he was mobbed by fans and members of both teams.

Legend says the Lifers catcher Bruff Cleary walked to the mound before the final toss to inform pitcher Chuck Noel that, “These fans came here to see Babe Ruth hit, not to see you pitch. So give them what they want and groove one.''

That turned out to be the last season for the Lifers. A year later Fort Wayne rejoined professional baseball as the Chiefs played in the Central League.

The legendary Yankees finished the 1927 season with a 110-44 record, finishing 19 games ahead of the Philadelphia Athletics. They swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in the World Series to become one of the best teams of all time.

This was Ruth's second game played in Fort Wayne as he and a group of barnstorming players participated in an exhibition game on Oct. 25, 1926. There's an urban legend about Ruth hitting a home run into a passing train car, and the story is told that it's supposedly the longest home run of his fabled career. But there's no official record of it in any of the newspaper accounts of the time.

However, Ruth did hit two home runs in the game and played every position but catcher.