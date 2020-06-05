The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, June 05, 2020 10:10 pm

    A's owner John Fisher to pay club's minor leaguers after all

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

     

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has decided to pay his team's minor league players after all, saying he made a mistake.

    Club spokeswoman Catherine Aker confirmed Fisher's plans Friday, when the San Francisco Chronicle first reported the billionaire's intentions and quoted his apology. Fisher also is establishing a fund to help furloughed employees, Aker said.

    Late last month, the A's placed their scouts and a significant number of other front office employees on furlough, suspended pay for minor leaguers and cut the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “I concluded I’d made a mistake,” Fisher told the Chronicle.

    Minor leaguers will receive their $400 weekly stipends through what would have been the conclusion of their season.

    Fisher, whose family founded the clothing retailer Gap Ltd., is worth more than $2 billion, Forbes estimated.

    ------

    More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

